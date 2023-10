Renouf was placed on waivers Tuesday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Renouf earned one goal, 11 points and 57 PIM in 54 games with AHL Providence last season. If he clears, he is likely to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign with Boston's top minor-league affiliate. The 29-year-old blueliner has three assists in 24 career NHL appearances.