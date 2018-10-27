Bruins' David Backes: Out again Saturday
Backes (upper body) will not play in Saturday's home game against the Canadiens, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Backes shed 10 points in the offseason and vowed to play better this season after a myriad of issues affected his production in the 2017-18 campaign. Unfortunately, the versatile forward just can't seem to steer clear of the injury bug, and he's still searching for his first point through seven contests this time around. Fantasy owners shouldn't hesitate to drop Backes in shallow leagues since there's still no definitive timeline for his return.
