Backes scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Backes had a hand in Isac Lundestrom's second-period tally. In the third, Backes added an empty-net goal. The 36-year-old forward hasn't seen much playing time lately -- since he scored a goal on Feb. 20, he's only appeared in four of following 22 contests. The Minnesota native has four points, 27 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 outings.