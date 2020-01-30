Bruins' David Backes: Won't play for Providence
In a statement released by the Bruins on Thursday, GM Don Sweeney relayed that after speaking with Backes, it has been "agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time."
Sweeney added that Backes, who the team waived earlier in the month, "is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action." Prior to the team waiving the 35-year-old for the purposes of sending him to the AHL, Backes had recorded one goal and three points in 16 games for Boston. It remains to be seen if the veteran power forward will play again this season, but if he does, it doesn't appear it will be for the Bruins organization.
