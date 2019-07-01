Bruins' Max Lagace: Heads to Bean Town
Lagace signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Lagace spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Chicago, compiling a 16-16-2 record while posting a 2.43 GAA and .914 save percentage in 33 appearances. The 26-year-old will likely spend the entirety of the upcoming season in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.
