Rask has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Bruins on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is a shocker as Rask retired from the Bruins on Feb. 9. 2022. The 36-year-old netminder spent his entire 15-year NHL career with Boston, after he was drafted in the first round in 2005 by the Maple Leafs. He has hip surgery in July of 2021 to repair a torn labrum, but he had difficulty in his return to action, as he played only four games during the 2021-22 campaign before retiring.