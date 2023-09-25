Hillis was released from his professional tryout offer with Detroit on Sunday, per CBS.

Hillis spent most of the 2022-23 season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, racking up 14 goals and 50 points, but he also appeared in 18 games with AHL Rockford, recording two assists over that span. The 23-year-old forward will likely now set his sights on securing an AHL-only contract with another team.