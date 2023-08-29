Hillis signed a professional tryout agreement with Detroit on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Hillis contributed two assists in 18 games with AHL Rockford last season. The 23-year-old center also picked up 16 goals and 52 points over 48 ECHL contests between Trois-Rivieres and Indy during the 2022-23 campaign. If he earns a standard contract with Detroit, Hillis will probably be back in the minors for the beginning of the upcoming season.