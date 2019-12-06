Canadiens' Allan McShane: Struggling to take next step

McShane scored twice and added an assist in OHL Oshawa's 5-4 shootout loss to Kingston on Thursday.

McShane continues to be a serviceable OHL player, but he has yet to take the significant offensive step forward the Habs have been seeking. His numbers (11 goals, 29 points in 26 games), while fine, are right in line with last season and a tad underwhelming for a fourth-year player in the league. Montreal invested a fourth-rounder (97th overall) in McShane in 2018.