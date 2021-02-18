Baddock was reassigned to Montreal's taxi squad after going unclaimed off waivers Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

The 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, as he's expected to spend his time between AHL Laval and the taxi squad in 2021. Baddock has placed one game in the minors this season, earning an assist and a plus-2 rating in the contest.

