Baddock was reassigned to Montreal's taxi squad after going unclaimed off waivers Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
The 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, as he's expected to spend his time between AHL Laval and the taxi squad in 2021. Baddock has placed one game in the minors this season, earning an assist and a plus-2 rating in the contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brandon Baddock: Unclaimed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Baddock: Lands on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Baddock: Pens one-year deal with Canadiens•
-
Devils' Brandon Baddock: Signs two-way deal•
-
Devils' Brandon Baddock: Handed QO from Devils•
-
Devils' Brandon Baddock: Pens entry-level contract•