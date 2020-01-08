Fleury did not dress for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.

The 21-year-old Fleury had appeared in 33 of the previous 34 games before taking a seat in the press box for Tuesday's affair in Detroit. Brett Kulak took his spot on the third pairing. Fleury made a mistake that led to a goal in Monday's loss to the Jets, so it appears head coach Claude Julien wanted to give the rookie a break.