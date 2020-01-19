Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Sits out Saturday
Fleury was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights.
Fleury has been replaced in the lineup the last two games by Brett Kulak. A reason for the lineup change has not been forthcoming, but it's understandable that head coach Claude Julien will sit the rookie blueliner on occasion. Whatever the reason, the two are sharing a spot on the third pairing, so neither player is likely to make a big difference for fantasy owners. Fleury does have 102 hits over 41 games, which may bring value to certain league formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.