Fleury was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights.

Fleury has been replaced in the lineup the last two games by Brett Kulak. A reason for the lineup change has not been forthcoming, but it's understandable that head coach Claude Julien will sit the rookie blueliner on occasion. Whatever the reason, the two are sharing a spot on the third pairing, so neither player is likely to make a big difference for fantasy owners. Fleury does have 102 hits over 41 games, which may bring value to certain league formats.