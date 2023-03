Ylonen had an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots over 15:06 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.

Ylonen extended his point streak to three games when he picked up the secondary assist on Brendan Gallagher's third-period strike. The 23-year-old forward has helped Montreal survive the loss of several forwards to injury. He's shown ability on the offensive side but must gain a measure of consistency in his own end to be considered for a regular role next season.