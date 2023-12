Ylonen had an assist and finished plus-2 over 12:30 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Ylonen and Nick Suzuki combined to set up Juraj Slafkovsky's second-period goal which turned out to be the game-winning score. The tally happened during Ylonen's lone shift he took with the top line while Cole Caufield was temporarily in the dressing room. The assist was just his second point over the last 14 games. In normal five-on-five settings, Ylonen skates on the fourth line.