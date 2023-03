Ylonen had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 12:42 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Ylonen picked up the secondary helper on Rafael Harvey-Pinard's goal late in the third period, extending his point streak to four games. He's been a consistent source of offense over the last two weeks, scoring four goals and assisting on three others during a seven-game segment.