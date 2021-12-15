Ylonen scored a goal on four shots and registered a hit in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Ylonen one-timed a feed from Jonathan Drouin to score his first NHL goal with three seconds left in the second period. The marker closed the deficit to 3-2 and seemingly gave Montreal momentum entering the final period, but the boost was ephemeral when the Penguins scored 28 seconds into the final stanza. Ylonen, who is up from the AHL while the Habs deal with a long list of injuries, was moved up to the second line for the game. After the 23-year-old forward registered one shot over his first two games, the four shots Tuesday suggest he's reaching a comfort level with the more games played.