Ylonen (Illness) scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 8-2 win over Columbus. He added four shots over 11:17 of ice time.

Ylonen returned from a two-game absence due to illness and picked up his fourth goal and fifth point over the last five contests. As the Canadiens continue to deal with injured forwards -- Josh Anderson (ankle) went down this week -- while welcoming others back -- Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans returned -- it looks like Ylonen has a place on the roster for the rest of the season. He has six goals and eight assists over 30 gaems. All six tallies have come in the past 14 games during which Ylonen has an unsustainable 31.6 shooting percentage.