Peca was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against New Jersey.

We knew changes were looming for the fourth line following Monday's loss to the Capitals. That unit -- Peca, Charles Hudon and Nicolas Deslauriers -- were on the ice for two of Washington's four regulation goals and no fourth-liner had more than 8:46 of ice time. "We just need a better performance from our fourth line," Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette after Wednesday's morning skate. "It's not just the center position, it's all three guys have to be better. The way that they're getting scored on for a fourth line has to be better." Michael Chaput, called up from AHL Laval on Wednesday, took Peca's spot on the fourth line.