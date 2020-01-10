Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Good to go Saturday
Peca (knee) has been cleared to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flames, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Peca's return should go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, but it will provide the Canadiens with some depth up front. The 26-year-old pivot hasn't collected a point in four NHL contests this season, averaging just 9:23 of ice time, so there's little to suggest his fantasy stock is on the rise.
