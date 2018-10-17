Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Logs two assists Monday
Peca was back in the lineup Monday and had two assists in Montreal's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.
Peca had started the first three games before Tomas Plekanec replaced him Saturday, but there was a need Monday when Andrew Shaw caught the flu bug. He served as a winger on the fourth line and assisted on goals by Plekanec and Charles Hudon.
