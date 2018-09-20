Peca scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Panthers.

The 25-year-old got off to an impressive start in his bid to crack the Habs' opening-night lineup. Peca never got much of a chance in Tampa Bay, scoring three goals and seven points in only 20 NHL games over the last two seasons, but his 134 points in 204 career games for AHL Syracuse since 2014-15 suggest he could provide a bit of offense in a bottom-six role if he does break through with Montreal.