Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Two points in preseason loss
Peca scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Panthers.
The 25-year-old got off to an impressive start in his bid to crack the Habs' opening-night lineup. Peca never got much of a chance in Tampa Bay, scoring three goals and seven points in only 20 NHL games over the last two seasons, but his 134 points in 204 career games for AHL Syracuse since 2014-15 suggest he could provide a bit of offense in a bottom-six role if he does break through with Montreal.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...