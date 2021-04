Leskinen was designated for the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.

The Canadiens made some changes to their blue line Sunday, as they waived Victor Mete and traded for Jon Merrill. If Mete is claimed on waivers, Leskinen may stay with the big club for a bit longer. The 24-year-old made his season debut in Saturday's loss to the Jets, logging 16:23 of ice time and one hit.