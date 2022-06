Leskinen inked a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Leskinen spent two seasons playing primarily for AHL Laval, appearing in just six NHL contests, before heading to Europe last season in the hopes of revitalizing his career. In 45 games for Jokerit (KHL) and Tappara (Finland), the 25-year-old defenseman garnered eight goals and 15 helpers, evidently showing the Habs enough to warrant giving him another shot in North America.