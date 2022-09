DeKeyser penned a professional tryout offer with the Canucks on Friday.

DeKeyser appeared in 59 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, picking up 11 helpers and a minus-8 rating while averaging 18:30 of ice time over that span. If he's able to land a one-way contract with Vancouver, he'll likely have to settle for a role as a rotational, bottom-pairing defender.