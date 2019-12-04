Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Earns assist Tuesday
Virtanen (illness) picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Virtanen's helper came on an Oscar Fantenberg goal in the third period. The winger didn't have to miss a game due to his illness, and it's a good thing too -- he's up to a goal and three assists in his last four games. Virtanen has 13 points, 51 hits and 54 shots on goal in 29 appearances this season, mostly in a bottom-six role.
