Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Scores late in blowout
Virtanen netted a goal and served up two hits in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Virtanen's tally was the Canucks' ninth and final goal of the game. The physical winger is up to 17 markers, 33 points, 130 shots and 91 hits in 61 contests this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Adds insurance goal on power play•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Gets game-winner on power play•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Slings pair of assists•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Buries 14th goal•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Chips in with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.