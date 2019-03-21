Virtanen scored a goal and added three hits and two blocked shots in a 7-4 win over the Senators on Wednesday.

It was a fairly busy night for the physical winger, who extended his career high in points to 24 from 64 games. Virtanen's also collected 134 hits and 142 shots this season. Unfortunately, Virtanen's recent production has slowed, as the goal was only his second point in six outings since returning from a rib injury on March 9.