Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Won't suit up Saturday
Virtanen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
This effectively renders Virtanen a scratch for Saturday's game against the Stars, while paving the way for Sven Baertschi to make his third post-injury appearance following a nasty concussion that cost him 23 games. There are now only three possible games for Virtanen to draw into for the 2018-19 season. However, he's already established career highs in goals (15) and points (25) through 68 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...