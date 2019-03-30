Virtanen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

This effectively renders Virtanen a scratch for Saturday's game against the Stars, while paving the way for Sven Baertschi to make his third post-injury appearance following a nasty concussion that cost him 23 games. There are now only three possible games for Virtanen to draw into for the 2018-19 season. However, he's already established career highs in goals (15) and points (25) through 68 contests.