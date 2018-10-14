Canucks' Jay Beagle: Gone up to six weeks
Beagle suffered a broken hand or wrist Saturday and could miss up to six weeks, reports Sportsnet.ca.
He blocked Mike Hoffman's shot while killing a penalty against the Panthers. Beagle is the Orcas' fourth-line pivot. He can likely be replaced without issue. He shouldn't be on your fantasy squad.
