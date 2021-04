Beagle was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Beagle is still on long-term injured reserve, but he would be eligible to return for Friday's game versus the Golden Knights. The 35-year-old likely won't be ready for that matchup after being placed in protocol Sunday. He's one of 19 Canucks players in the league's protocol.