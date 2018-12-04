Canucks' Jay Beagle: Ready to roll
As expected, Beagle (wrist) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Beagle has been out since Oct. 13 due to a wrist injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Wild. The 33-year-old forward is expected to return to a bottom-six role, skating with Tim Schaller and Josh Leivo on Vancouver's fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...