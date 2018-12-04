As expected, Beagle (wrist) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Beagle has been out since Oct. 13 due to a wrist injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Wild. The 33-year-old forward is expected to return to a bottom-six role, skating with Tim Schaller and Josh Leivo on Vancouver's fourth line.

