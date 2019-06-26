Canucks' Josh Teves: Earns qualifying offer
The Canucks opted to extend Teves a qualifying offer.
Teves doesn't have much NHL experience under his belt at this point, but the 24-year-old blueliner racked up 20 points in 30 games with Princeton in college hockey this season. Although he went undrafted, Teves's offensive prowess could make him an intriguing fantasy prospect in deep leagues should he secure an NHL roster spot out of training camp.
