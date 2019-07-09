Canucks' Josh Teves: Staying in Vancouver
Teves signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old received his first NHL callup in March and appeared in one game for the Canucks. He'll get the chance to vie for a spot on the 23-man roster in training camp but will most likely be headed to AHL Utica to begin 2019-20.
