Kero was waived by the Canucks on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It's always interesting when a team trades for a player and then ends up waiving him in short order. This is precisely what happened with Kero, as the Canucks acquired him in a trade with the Blackhawks in late June at the expense of sending Michael Chaput (now with Montreal) the other way. Still, there's a chance that Kero ends up with AHL Utica, which is the top developmental affiliate of the Canucks.