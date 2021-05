Graovac scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Graovac contributed an insurance tally in the second period. The 28-year-old has just the one goal with five hits and two shots on net through six games this season. Thursday was just his 14th appearance for the Canucks in the last two campaigns -- he's usually more of a depth option and rarely plays higher than the fourth line.