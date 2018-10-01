Capitals' Aaron Ness: Placed on Waivers

Ness was waived by the Capitals on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 28-year-old has only once played double-digit games in an NHL season, appearing in 20 contests back in 2013-14 as a member of the Islanders. Ness has shown promise in glimpses but has yet to perform adequately on a consistent basis and as such, finds himself bound for minor-league duty to begin the 2018-19 season.