site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: capitals-brian-pinho-returned-to-minor-league-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Capitals' Brian Pinho: Returned to minor-league affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pinho was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Pinho's gone scoreless while averaging just 7:49 of ice time in two appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read