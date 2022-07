Pinho signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Pinho spent the last four years in the Capitals' organization. He had 17 points in 27 contests with AHL Hershey last year, but didn't appear in an NHL game. The 27-year-old forward will likely fill a similar forward depth role for the Devils, which means he's expected to play at AHL Utica for much of the campaign.