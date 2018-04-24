Capitals' Jay Beagle: Two helpers in Game 6 win
Beagle picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.
His only other point in the series was a goal in Game 2. Beagle's spot on the fourth line doesn't provide him with many opportunities to supply offense, and after managing only seven goals ans 22 points in 79 games during the regular season, Monday's performance could well end up being the highlight of his postseason.
