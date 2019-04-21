Milner was called up from ECHL South Carolina on Sunday.

Milner's ECHL squad was eliminated from the postseason, so he'll become the third Capitals' goaltender on the depth chart. Ilya Samsonov was sent back to AHL Hersey as he looks to advance his team further in the AHL playoffs. Milner won't see any NHL action barring an emergency injury situation.

