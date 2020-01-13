Panik (undisclosed) deemed himself ready to play Monday versus the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Panik exited Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Devils in the second period, and he was initially pegged as "probable" to return. However, with the game out of hand, Panik didn't return to the ice. The 28-year-old has given himself the green light, though, so he's expected to flank the third line versus the division rival.