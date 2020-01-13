Capitals' Richard Panik: Good to go Monday
Panik (undisclosed) deemed himself ready to play Monday versus the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Panik exited Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Devils in the second period, and he was initially pegged as "probable" to return. However, with the game out of hand, Panik didn't return to the ice. The 28-year-old has given himself the green light, though, so he's expected to flank the third line versus the division rival.
More News
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Leaves with undisclosed injury•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Collects assist•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Dishes eye-popping helper•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Bags apple Saturday•
-
Capitals' Richard Panik: Still seeking consistency•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.