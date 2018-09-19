Capitals' Riley Barber: Turns heads in preseason opener
Barber scored on one of his nine shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Bruins.
The 2012 sixth-rounder had begun to fall off the NHL radar, but he'll certainly draw some attention with this performance. Just 24 years of age, Barber still has time to work his way back up to the top level, where he appeared three times in 2016-17. He'll need more games like this to do so.
More News
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Heading into pivotal training camp•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Inks extension with Capitals•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Demoted to AHL•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Sent back to minors•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Recalled from AHL Hershey•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...