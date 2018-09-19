Barber scored on one of his nine shots in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Bruins.

The 2012 sixth-rounder had begun to fall off the NHL radar, but he'll certainly draw some attention with this performance. Just 24 years of age, Barber still has time to work his way back up to the top level, where he appeared three times in 2016-17. He'll need more games like this to do so.