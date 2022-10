Dineen was put on waivers by Arizona on Sunday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

The move comes after Arizona claimed blueliner Jusso Valimaki off waivers from Calgary on Sunday. Dineen is expected to be sent to the minors if he isn't claimed by another team. In 34 games with the Coyotes last season, he chipped in seven assists, 52 shots on goal and 44 blocks.