Gauthier was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Sunday.
Gauthier has yet to appear in an AHL or NHL game this season. The 25-year-old scored 12 points in 61 games with the Maple Leafs last season but will likely continue serving as an insurance body with the Coyotes.
