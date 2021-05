Jenik scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Jenik's NHL debut looked like it was going to be a quiet one, but he scored into an empty net in the final second of the contest. The 20-year-old center has 11 points in 27 games with AHL Tucson this season, but he'll likely stick in the lineup for Saturday's rematch with the Sharks. He may still be a year or two away from making a steady impact at the NHL level.