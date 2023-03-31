site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Returns to lineup Saturday
Dauphin (upper body) will return to the lineup versus San Jose on Saturday.
Dauphin will not be available Friday versus the Stars. He has missed the last three games. Dauphin has yet to pick up a point in 16 NHL games this season.
