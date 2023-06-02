Dauphin, who finished the 2022-23 campaign with an upper-body injury, signed a one-year contract with Ambri-Piotta of Switzerland's National League on Thursday.

Dauphin's contract also includes a club option to extend the deal for a second season. The 28-year-old forward had one point (a goal) in 21 contests with Arizona in 2022-23. Through 94 career NHL games, Dauphin has contributed eight goals and 17 points. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so the Coyotes no longer possess his NHL rights.