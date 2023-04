Dauphin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The tally was Dauphin's first NHL point of the season. The 28-year-old was moderately productive with 12 points in 38 outings for the Canadiens last season, but he's struggled in a bottom-six role with the Coyotes at various times this season. The center has added 23 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 19 NHL appearances in 2022-23.