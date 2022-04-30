Eriksson recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Eriksson ended his five-game point drought in the final game of the regular season. The 36-year-old winger enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back campaign in 2021-22 with 19 points in 73 contests. He added 81 shots on net and a minus-18 rating in a bottom-six role. It's not clear if Eriksson intends to continue his career -- he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer now that his six-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Canucks in 2016 is over.