Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Heading back to bus league

Chaput was sent down to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Chaput was recalled Wednesday to provide depth after Brad Richardson suffered a lower-body injury. During the Coyotes' bye week, Chaput will get playing time in the minors. If Richardson remains out following the break, expect Chaput to be called up again.

