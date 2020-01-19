Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Heading back to bus league
Chaput was sent down to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Chaput was recalled Wednesday to provide depth after Brad Richardson suffered a lower-body injury. During the Coyotes' bye week, Chaput will get playing time in the minors. If Richardson remains out following the break, expect Chaput to be called up again.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Joining parent club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Recalled from minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Bumped to minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Brought up to big club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.